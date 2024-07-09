Dennis Main has never quite escaped rural life, and the jack-of-all-trades wouldn’t have it any other way.
The 30-year-old Piarere farmer went from building to farming, then back again, before entering the FMG Young Farmer of the Year – one of the country’s most prestigious farming contests – for a shot at the title.
He said he hoped his skills would be beneficial in the upcoming grand final.
“I’m excited to draw on my experiences and I hope they can all contribute.
Since the contest is open to those aged 16 to 30, this will be Main’s last chance to win the title before he is too old.
The grand final kicks off in Hamilton on Thursday, July 11, and runs over three days.
With thousands of spectators watching on, seven finalists will race against the clock and each other in a series of high-pressure challenges designed to test them on their farming knowledge and ability to think quickly.
The FMG Young Farmer of The Year title and prizes worth more than $90,000 are up for grabs.
FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year
Fourteen teams will compete for the FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year and 63 competitors will fight out the AgriKidsNZ title.
Te Awamutu College students Summer Korkie and Luke Pease were excited about the opportunity the Junior Young Farmer grand final would give them.
They hoped their equestrian and dairy farming backgrounds would give them an edge other teams might not have.
“Luke and I have been hard at work practising our practical skills, and we visited Fieldays to pick up some extra information,” Korkie said.
“Now, we’re patiently waiting for the speech topic and prompts so we can crack on with some further study.”
Now in its 56th year, the Young Farmer of the Year contest showcases talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.
The 2023 grand final in Timaru attracted hundreds of spectators and substantially boosted the local economy over the three days of competition.
New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said this year’s contestants came from a wide range of backgrounds, so picking a winner was anyone’s guess.
“We’ve got sheep and beef farmers, a fencing contractor, an agri-manager and even a builder – it just goes to show the depth and variety of skills in Aotearoa and highlights the diversity of the food and fibre sector today.”
Coppersmith said a highlight for her was watching the next generation of young farmers compete.
“The AgriKids participants represent primary schools across the country.