FMA urges Kiwi consumers to complain more on financial issues

Fewer than one-third of people were confident they knew how to complain about their financial service provider. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

The Financial Markets Authority wants consumers to complain more, and for companies to listen.

The FMA has found that fewer than one-third of people were confident that they knew how to complain about their financial service provider.

Those who said they would have liked to have complained said they did not, because they either doubted the outcome, did not know how to complain, or thought it was probably too difficult to complain anyway.

FMA executive director, licensing and conduct supervision Clare Bolingford said the authority wanted financial service providers to ensure consumers knew how to complain and how their complaints would be dealt with, were easily accessible, and fit for purpose.