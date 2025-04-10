The FMA alleges Prem Gounder used a false document in support of a home loan application. Photo / 123RF

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has filed a criminal charge against former Auckland-based financial adviser Prem Gounder for dishonestly using a document.

The FMA alleges that Gounder, while acting as a licensed financial adviser, submitted a false document, namely a gifting certificate, in support of a home loan application made on behalf of a client.

“This type of alleged conduct damages trust and confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets and businesses,” FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland said. “The FMA is bringing this action to both prevent and deter others from doing this and to hold Gounder to account.”

The investigation into Gounder’s conduct, and the conduct of people associated with him, is ongoing.