Flying fox incident at Shelly Beach, Kaipara leaves woman critically injured

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the patient to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a flying fox incident.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent just after 7pm last night to Shelly Beach on the Kaipara Harbour to assist a woman in her 30s.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said the woman had suffered a flying fox accident.

She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

St John confirmed they attended the incident and the woman had critical injuries. A spokesperson said the accident had occurred in a "paddock" near the peninsula.