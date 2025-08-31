Letters: Making finger gun gestures at a minister demands a formal apology

Elected officials must be held to higher standards. They are meant to model the kind of civic engagement we want to see in our democracy, not normalise aggressive gestures towards political opponents. Churton’s behaviour undermines public trust in local government and sends a dangerous message about acceptable political conduct.

This incident demands a formal apology and serious reflection on the professional standards expected of elected representatives in New Zealand’s democracy.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Housing intensification

So, who will buy into two million or so homes, possibly apartment style, around the 10 or so train stations with a possible body corp payable as well?

As it is, the city apartments don’t seem to be moving either.

Who funds the build? Some developers have paused or gone into liquidation. And the exodus down under continues.

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Debate issue not the man

The Emma Mackintosh letter (August 30) is concerning on two counts.

Firstly, her so-named “arrogant young man would-be lawyer still at varsity” stated his legal challenge was not about speed bumps and raised pedestrian crossings, per se, but rather the flawed Auckland Transport process resulting in their installation and the ignoring of community opposition.

Secondly, why lambast a well-intentioned 20-year-old law student who has admirably displayed the confidence, acumen and tenacity to legitimately take on AT in the High Court and win his case. Attempting to invalidate the veracity of a legal opinion and mock someone in the process because you disagree with the outcome is in itself the very definition of arrogance fuelled by a political agenda.

By all means debate the issue but if you think AT has the magic formula to resolve Auckland City roading woes unchallenged then take a car ride through Mission Bay and you will see that the major roading realignment completed in late 2022 is not fit for purpose and best described as a bugger’s muddle.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Minimum wage

Bruce Cotterill states that we have “aggressively pushed up the minimum wage over the last eight years, the impact of which hits every price tag”.

Which is to say that in Mr Cotterill’s view the fact that Kiwis are struggling to house and feed themselves and pay their rates, power and insurance bills is driven at least in part by paying the poorest among us too much.

John O’Neill, Dargaville.

Sending wrong message

Teachers, nurses and others are asking for a reasonable pay rise and authorities are resisting or offering a small increase. Government boards are suggesting an 80% rise for directors is a fair amount to increase their salaries.

What sort of message is this giving our educators and health providers?

I continually read about people losing their jobs and business closures, surely directors should lead by example and resist increases until the economy improves.

Bob Wichman, Botany.

Reserve Bank out of touch

Interesting to read in Saturday’s Herald the explanations from the Reserve Bank’s most senior management as to their reasons for resigning.

Adrian Orr was, as reported by many, a failure. Reportedly an overinflated ego that got in the way of what he was there to do.

Neil Quigley’s resignation was, as stated in the Herald, in support of Adrian Orr’s termination. There is obviously a lot of distrust flowing below the surface.

As a layperson, the process of the RBNZ is very convoluted and probably very expensive. You have the Governor, the board, the Reserve Bank administration and Treasury, who are all controlled by the Governor-General. Good luck!

When will these overpaid Government appointees see that they are not as independent as they maintain, they are there to carry out the general direction of the presiding administration, which in this case is the coalition.

When Government servants are able to walk away from probably seven-figure salaries at a whim, it just shows how far out of touch they are from the average New Zealander who have had to endure a shambles of governments over the last six years.

One can only hope that Nicola Willis will make the correct and well-researched appointment to fill those vacancies, and New Zealand will look forward to some stability in the country’s fiscal administration.

John McOviney, Palmerston North.