Letters: Making finger gun gestures at a minister demands a formal apology

Ōrākei Local Board member Troy Churton gestures a finger gun towards Cabinet minister Paul Goldsmith during a meeting in Auckland last week. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Letters to the Editor

Finger guns

The behaviour by Ōrākei Local Board deputy chair Troy Churton, as shown in Saturday’s Herald, is absolutely unacceptable and demands immediate condemnation.

Making finger gun gestures toward Cabinet minister Paul Goldsmith during a public meeting about housing represents a serious breach of democratic norms and professional conduct.

