Floral tributes laid by locals overlook a beach on Auckland’s North Shore following a person’s death in a water-related incident yesterday.

But residents are perplexed at how the group came to grief at what is generally considered a tranquil and calm beach enjoyed by families.

One person died and another was taken to hospital after the tragedy at Rothesay Bay after 5pm on Saturday.

Today, some locals have paid their tributes, laying flowers on a grass bank which overlooks the beach.

Floral tributes laid at Rothesay Bay after one person died and another was hospitalised in a water-related incident yesterday. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

One of those laying flowers said she didn’t know the individuals involved, but felt she “had to do something” in their memory.

“I see some people have done the same thing, which shows how close the community is.

She said Rothesay Bay is widely known for being fairly quiet and calm, so she wasn’t sure how the individuals got into trouble.

“When you hear about things like this, it’s just awful,” she said.

Five people were involved in the incident shortly after 5pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Nearby residents shared the same confusion at how the group came to grief on the tranquil beach, saying it was a shock to the community.

One said the group may have been wearing unsuitable clothes for swimming.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident yesterday with three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one operations manager.

“One person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition, while three others suffered minor injuries on site,” they said.

Police said their thoughts were with the family of the person who died. The death would be referred to the coroner.

Three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one operations manager responded to the incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Last month, Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) reported 2023 is shaping up to be the most devastating year for drowning fatalities this century.

Predictive modelling anticipates up to 103 lives could be lost by the end of the year.

In 2022, craft-related incidents were the leading cause of drownings, with 29 fatalities, while swimming accounted for 19 deaths.

In January, Auckland’s North Shore had a spate of water-related deaths, including three in 24 hours.

A swimmer at Narrow Neck Beach helped to pull an unconscious woman to shore in a desperate bid to save her life on January 20, but was unsuccessful.

Less than an hour later, a second person died in a water-related accident further north at Big Manly Beach, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

“The ongoing disproportionate impact on Māori and Pasifika communities remains a pressing concern, especially in activities like swimming, boating and underwater activities such as kai gathering,” WSNZ said.

The death would be referred to the coroner. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

As of 7pm last night, the provisional drowning total for the year to date is 80, the same number as this time last year.

There were 94 drownings in 2022.

“It’s crucial for every New Zealander to treat the water with the utmost respect. We all bear collective responsibility to ensure the safety of our loved ones,” said WSNZ.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.