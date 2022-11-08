Floodwaters cause chaos in Northland, several people trapped

Heavy downpours cause flooding on Whananaki North Rd in Northland. Video / Mark Going

Multiple people are trapped around Northland tonight as the area is hit with violent storms causing flooding more than a metre deep.

A Fire & Emergency spokesperson said a motorist has been trapped in their car on Pataua South Rd, Pataua, after the weather caused a tree to fall on the vehicle.

Three fire engines remain on the road, which is blocked by the tree. The spokesperson said it may be a while before the road is clear because of the flooding.

Two other people are trapped in a car on Russell Rd in Punaruku, just north of Whangārei, surrounded by more than a metre of floodwaters.

Another person is trapped in a car because of flooding slightly further south on Whananaki North Rd.

Flooding at Opuawhanga, where a car got stuck in floodwaters. Photo / Supplied

The police spokesperson said there are also reports of power lines being down in the area. They have received multiple calls reporting damage and concerns regarding the flooding.

There are 207 people without power in the Whangarei Heads area due to trees falling on to powerlines on Kiteone Rd. Fire & Emergency and North Power are on the scene, a local said, and the estimated restore time is currently expected by 2am.

The Northland police asked on Facebook that people drive with caution because of the flooding.

They also shared that their team has been kept busy with several calls for service for flood-related incidents.

The Whangarei District Council also took to Facebook to urge locals who are heading out into the floods to take care.

“There may be slippery clay or gravel over roads, drive to the conditions and be prepared to stop,” the WDC wrote.

They also reported that the Ngunguru River in Ngunguru is exceptionally high.

Locals in the area have reported that Scows Landing is now “impossible to pass” and should be avoided.

Earlier, MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, with downpours and electrical storms expected until 8pm.

A band of rain is moving south and rain in the Far North has already eased, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

“You’re still going to have rain late tonight, but it should start easing in a couple of hours.”

One weather station between Ngunguru and Whananaki received 136.4mm of rain in the past 24 hours, Pyselman said. Whangārei Airport received 80mm over the same period.

The rain was heavier in the Whangārei District than further north, with Kerikeri receiving 53.8mm of rain, and Dargaville 39mm.

Whangārei has had more than 8mm of rain an hour over the past two hours.

“That’s potentially another 15 or 20mm in the next couple of hours. By midnight Whangārei could be up around 100mm,” Pyselman said.

No heavy rain was expected tomorrow, he added - just “the odd shower”.

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch from 7am today, which expired at 8pm.




















