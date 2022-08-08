The slip this morning. Photo / Nick James

It's been a busy night for council contractors, with multiple slips and flooding incidents reported across Wellington.

City council spokesperson Richard Maclean said there had been nine incidents since 7pm last night – including a large slip in Horokiwi which blocked two lanes and threatened to cut the suburb off from the rest of the city.

Luckily, motorists were able to get through this morning .

The Terrace is closed between Ghuznee and Buller St due to a large slip that has covered the road. A large tree and a house are also being threatened by the slip, and 12 households have been evacuated.

Contractors have capped the gas main at either side of the slip as the ruptured gas lateral is buried below the slip and approximately 10 properties do not have gas supply as a result.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they heard a big crack and thought a branch from a nearby pine tree had fallen.

"I went outside to take a look and the whole bottom of our stairs had been ripped away. There was just a big hole."

Please take care when traveling home tonight as there are several slips currently being responded to around the city due to the heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/ryLB3bMSar — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) August 8, 2022

When they went down to investigate there was a "hissing sound but no water".

When emergency services arrived, they told everyone to get out and that there was a gas leak, they said.

Wadestown, Wilton and Karori have also suffered slips and fallen trees while Aro Valley and Northland are also impacted.

There is flooding in Seatoun and Karaka Bays while further north in Lower Hutt several roads have been threatened by slips.

The severe weather has impacted roads around Lower Hutt:

A tree has come down on Mulberry Street in Maungaraki.

There are multiple slips on London Road. — Hutt City Council (@HuttCityCouncil) August 8, 2022

