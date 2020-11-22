Flooding possible for North and South Island later this week

Heavy rain is expected this week with the most likely to fall between Tuesday and Thursday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Heavy rain forecast for central New Zealand later this week could result in flooding in parts of both the North and South Islands.

Forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz is warning places such as inland parts of the North Island, around inland Bay of Plenty, South Waikato, Taranaki and also around Nelson could get a month of rain in just seven days.

Flooding is also possible in both islands, according to the weather service.

The heavy rain is due to a low forming across the Tasman Sea across Tuesday falling apart over Wednesday and Thursday as it crosses NZ, according to Weather Watch.

Parts of the country should brace itself for heavy rain this week. Source / WeatherWatch.co.nz

People in areas from the Waikato, Bay of Plenty down to the upper South Island are much more likely to need to get their umbrellas out from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

Those places sheltered from the heavy dumps include Northland, Gisborne, Southland, Otago and southern parts of Canterbury.

However, rain relief may not come for the region arguably in need of it most as Auckland, which is in dire need of water with water restrictions in place since May is right on the cusp for heavier falls.

Auckland could instead be in for heavy wind and even gales from the north and west which could result in some power cuts from falling trees.