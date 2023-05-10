Multiple flights have been cancelled at Queenstown Airport due to the weather. Photo / Mike Scott

10 May, 2023

Blizzards and heavy snowfall have led to at least two flights being turned away from Queenstown Airport.

Queenstown Airport’s website reported two incoming flights had been cancelled tonight, one from Christchurch and one from Auckland.

A passenger on the flight messaged the Marcus Lush show on Newstalk ZB saying they had been turned around mid-flight and sent back to Auckland.

There have also been two outgoing flights cancelled tomorrow morning.

A heavy snow watch has been issued for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, Southern Lakes and Southland.

Snow has started to settle in Southland this afternoon as the first taste of winter begins to bite.

About 10cm of snow has settled on State Highway 94 at Gorge Hill, between Mossburn and Te Anau.

Waka Kotahi said some drivers had already become stuck and required assistance.

SH94 remains passable but the transport agency said those with little experience driving in snow should avoid travel.

Crown Range Rd is also closed between Eastburn Rd and Cardrona village due to snow and blizzard conditions, Queenstown Lakes District Council wrote on its Facebook page. They asked motorists to use Route 6 instead.

“Please make sure you have chains in your vehicle and know how to fit them if you’re planning to drive tonight and tomorrow. More snow is forecast to fall overnight, and winter road conditions should be expected tomorrow,” they advised.

Earlier, MetService updated its forecast to show Dunedin may get a dusting of snow in the hill suburbs tonight, and a heavy snow watch has been issued for inland Otago and Southland over the next two days.

- Additional reporting ODT











