Fletcher Hawkesby with his mother, Gretchen Hawkesby. Fletcher was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 17. 16 May 2023 New Zealand Herald photograph Michael Craig





The grandson of New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart is cancer-free.

Last month, Fletcher Hawkesby shared his battle with the Herald on Sunday, after he was diagnosed in January. It saw a jump in donations to Prostate Cancer NZ and his former school Auckland Grammar is now including testicular cancer awareness in its school curriculum.

Hawkesby got the good news this week and says he is “stoked” and grateful to his family, friends, the oncologist and nurses for their support.

“It shows the value of jumping straight onto it if there’s something suspicious. But I can’t help but think of other people still suffering or have lost their battles. I feel so lucky to have come out mostly unscathed.

“I also take pride I am the poster boy for testicular cancer and proving that if you can fight through the trenches of chemo, you can come out the other side and grab a cocktail.”

Fletcher Hawkesby was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged 17. Photo / Michael Craig

The 18-year-old Otago University student was with a friend on Waiheke Island when he heard the news. They celebrated with a V and vodka cocktail.

Fletcher has recently finished three weeks of chemotherapy and sat his last semester exam this week.

He is now visiting his maternal grandparents, New Zealand’s richest man Graeme Hart and wife Robyn, in Europe with a friend, Charlie Alston, and his sister, Jemima.

23 June 2023 Fletcher Hawkesby and Charlie Alston are travelling to Europe. Fletcher is now cancer-free.

Gretchen Hawkesby, Fletcher’s mother, said she was relieved her son’s treatment was successful.

“I burst into tears; it was hysterical crying. I think I have been holding it all in. It was a huge relief of relief. It is a fantastic result; we are so blessed and happy. Fletcher had a big, beaming smile on his face.

Fletcher Hawkesby with his mother, Gretchen Hawkesby. Photo / Michael Craig

“Both of his grandfathers are thrilled too. My parents are in Europe, so it was their morning when I rang. Dad hung up quickly and woke up mum to tell her. She phoned back and said it was the best news for her to wake up to.”

Fletcher’s message to young men is to check for lumps and to “give those jewels a fondle”.

Last August, Fletcher felt a lump on his left testicle but ignored it, thinking it was hormonal. When the lump became painful in January, he went to see a GP. Within a week of his diagnosis, Fletcher had his left testicle removed.

There are two types of testicular cancer. Fletcher has non-seminoma cells, which usually occur in men in their teens and 20s and are fast-developing and will spread to other parts of the body. In March the cancer had spread to Fletcher’s lungs.

Fletcher will visit his oncologist in Dunedin when he’s back from holiday in two weeks’ time. There is a possibility the chemo might increase his chances of having leukaemia as an adult so he will need regular blood tests and ongoing surveillance.

Fletcher Hawkesby was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 17. Having chemotherapy. 19 May 2023 Photo/Supplied Supplied to carolyn Meng Yee by Fletcher Hawkesby

“The oncologist said there were no signs of cancer, but he has some inflammation on his lungs due to the chemo but that will disappear over time,” Gretchen said.

“She told Fletcher: ‘You can’t vape, smoke or do anything and don’t get anyone pregnant.’ [His father] Duncan also told Fletch, ‘No one wants a vaping teenage dad’.”

Fletcher agreed it was “solid” advice for any 18-year-old, with or without cancer.

Gretchen says although the past few months have been challenging, she has learned how to be resilient.

“I have learned how resilient you become as a family when you have been hit with cancer. For me, this has put life into perspective. I’ve had a full medical this week. My advice is to make sure you get regular checks so if anything does occur, you are a step ahead of it. Don’t leave things too late.

Testicular cancer in NZ

The most common cancer in men between 18 and 39

Of 175 men diagnosed, about eight die a year

Five-year survival rate is over 95 per cent

Non-seminoma cells usually occur in men in their teens and early 20s, is faster developing and spreads to other parts of the body

Seminoma cells usually occur in men aged 25-45 and men over 60. Seminoma develops slowly and is usually confined to the testes and lymph nodes

To donate to help raise awareness and support patients, visit https://tinyurl.com/testicularnz and fundraise.prostate.org.nz

Carolyne Meng-Yee is an Auckland- based investigative journalist. She has worked for the Herald since 2007 and was previously a television current affairs producer.