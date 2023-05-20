Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fletcher Hawkesby’s battle with testicular cancer

By
10 mins to read
Fletcher Hawkesby with his mother, Gretchen Hawkesby, who says he is a legend and she has drawn strength from him. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Hawkesby with his mother, Gretchen Hawkesby, who says he is a legend and she has drawn strength from him. Photo / Michael Craig

Gretchen Hawkesby burst into tears when she told her son Fletcher he had testicular cancer.

The mother-of-four and daughter of New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme Hart, was usually the one supporting other families’ sick children

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Treatment

Wrapped in love

Latest from New Zealand