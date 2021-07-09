Flaxmere College students prepare hangi for crew involved in new school development

Students Valencia Wainohu (left) and Thomas Knox (right) serve hangi to principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie and STEAD director and project manager Brett Phillips. Photo / Paul Taylor

Construction crews working at Flaxmere College were treated to a hangi produced by a group of college students for Matariki.

Twenty year 11 to 13 Flaxmere College students spent two days full-time planning, preparing and producing 100 lunches for building crew to eat on Friday.

The college is currently undertaking a multi-million dollar re-build, developing a new teaching block, administration block and a renovated hall which includes a hospitality and performing arts suite and a renovated gymnasium.

"The progress that Stead construction and their teams of sub-contractors are making has been impressive and we are very thankful for their mahi," principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie said.

Flaxmere College students Thomas Knox and Valencia Wainohu with the hangi prepared for building crews currently working on the school rebuild. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We are extremely excited about the new school re-build – a fantastic environment which will match the quality teaching and learning that is happening here, and one in which students, staff and our wider community whanau can be proud of."

The lunch consisted of pork, chicken, potato, kumara, pumpkin, carrots, stuffing, watercress and rewana bread followed by a self-saucing chocolate pudding with cream.

The course allows the students to follow the process of a hangi and the tikanga associated with it and get the satisfaction of giving back to others.

The lunch, served in the partially completed learning block, fed 60 building crew and some students and supporters.