Flames engulf house, stop traffic in Napier

Winds fan a large house fire on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo Mark Story

A fire that fully engulfed a home on Napier's Marine Parade has been brought under control by firefighters who have stopped it spreading to a neighbouring house just a few metres away.

The fire, which started about 6.05pm, stopped traffic along the busy southern end of the gateway to the city.

The fire was in Te Awa Ave, and shares a section with another dwelling.

The burning home was adjacent to the railway line running next to SH51. Photo / Doug Laing

The burning property backs onto the railway line running alongside SH51 (formerly SH2).

The sound of breaking glass could be heard on the scene, with one witness claiming she could smell gas.

A direct neighbour was attempting to hose down the flames, which were concentrated in the front glass conservatory of the home.

Firefighters had the Te Awa Ave / Marine Parade fire under control by about 6.30pm. Photo / Doug Laing

Northerly winds were fanning the flames, which looked dangerously close to a neighbouring house.

No reports of injuries were immediately available.

The house fire was spewing clouds of smoke into the sky about 6pm but firefighters had it under control by 6.30pm.

The thick grey smoke was clearly visible from Napier.

The smoke was clearly visible from Napier CBD.

