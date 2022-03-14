Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Five years ago, just three households were in the highest-priority ranking for public housing. Now there are hundreds

4 minutes to read
Kāinga Ora has ramped up the rate of new public housing, like this redevelopment in Rangiora, Canterbury. But it cannot keep up with soaring demand. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora has ramped up the rate of new public housing, like this redevelopment in Rangiora, Canterbury. But it cannot keep up with soaring demand. Photo / Supplied

Isaac Davison
By
Isaac Davison

Social Issues Reporter

The number of households who are assessed as in desperate need of public housing has soared from single digits into the hundreds.

These highest-priority applicants are also waiting months to be housed, when they were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.