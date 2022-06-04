About 10 fire trucks including ladder trucks attended the fire in Wellington last night. File photo / NZME

Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a large house fire overnight in Wellington.

Multiple people called the fire service around 10.20pm about the blaze on Everton Terrace.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the fire was in the roof. When crews arrived the structure was well involved.

The fire went to a second alarm, which brought in resources from around Wellington including eight fire engines, two big ladder trucks and several support vehicles.

The fire was under control within about 30 minutes, Dempsey said.

The fire was not thought to be suspicious but a specialist fire investigator had examined the scene.