By RNZ

Five teenagers have been arrested after break-ins at two Whangārei service stations early on Tuesday.

The first took place on Tarewa Rd at 6am, followed by another break-in on Kiripaka Rd a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper, of the Whangārei CIB, said cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken, with the offenders fleeing in two cars.

The cars were quickly found abandoned in Aratiatia Place and Rerewai Place, and towed for forensic examination.