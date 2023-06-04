The scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Six people have been injured following a crash that has blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway on StateHighway 1.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash near the Mount Wellington on and off ramps at 11.08am.

“One person has reportedly sustained serious injuries, one person has sustained moderate injuries and four people have sustained minor injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

A tow has been arranged for the vehicles.

One lane appears to be blocked but traffic is otherwise flowing slowly in the other lanes, she said.