Five fire crews fight blaze in Fairlie shops

Five fire crews have been sent to a fire at a shop in central Fairlie. File photo / Alex Cairns

Five fire crews have been sent to a fire at a shop in central Fairlie. File photo / Alex Cairns

Fire crews are battling a fire at a commercial building in Fairlie, a small town in the Mackenzie District.

Crews from Fairlie, Pleasant Point, Geraldine, Timaru and Washdykes have been sent to extinguish the blaze, which was reported on Main St around 2.10am.

The building was “well alight” when the first two fire trucks from Fairlie arrived and they quickly asked for extra resources, Fire and Emergency’s southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

The fire was contained around 3.30am but the crews were still working to totally extinguish the fire.

Geraldine chief fire officer Graeme Mould told NZME two shops had been damaged in the fire.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 8 was closed near the intersection of Talbot Rd.

As of 6am, there were still four fire engines and a tanker in attendance - however a crew from Fairlie had been called away to attend a nearby crash in which a vehicle had rolled on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, Crosson said.

“When we first arrived, there was one person still in the vehicle,” she said.

Just before 6.30am the person had been freed from their vehicle.

Police, ambulance and roading contractors had been advised.

Motorists were advised to be vigilant as the crash was on a corner on a windy road.



