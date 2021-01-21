Five face attempted murder charges after South Auckland assault

Auckland radio host Harnek Singh, 53, was stabbed in his driveway in Wattle Downs on December 23.

Five men have been charged with the attempted murder of Indian radio host Harnek Singh in Wattle Downs.

Friends of Singh, 53, say the attack in the driveway of his Glenross Drive was religiously motivated.

Counties Manukau detective inspector Chris Barry said five men would appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The men, aged between 24 and 39, had been arrested and charged over the incident which took place on Glenross Dr.

Police said the arrests came after police carried out search warrants at multiple addresses in Flat Bush and Papatoetoe this morning.

Barry said the victim has been discharged from hospital and was continuing to recover from serious injuries suffered during the late night attack on December 23.

The man was rushed into surgery after suffering critical injuries.

Barry said inquiries were ongoing and police were unable to rule out the possibility of further arrests.

Singh was part of the team at Radio Virsa, which discusses religious and cultural issues in the Auckland Sikh community.