Fitness to stand trial raised in case of woman accused of putting toddler in suitcase

Calls for bed tax consideration and lessons from Hillmorton review

The mental fitness to stand trial has been raised today for a 27-year-old woman accused of putting a toddler in a shut suitcase on a bus.

She appeared in the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Court (CPMIP) this afternoon, which convenes every fortnight at Auckland District Court.

The court assesses the mental health of defendants and determines their fitness to stand trial.

“The CPMIP protects the mentally ill from the harsh realities of ordinary criminal courts, providing a safer environment attuned to their needs,” the District Courts website said.

“The court handles cases involving defendants with severe mental health issues, such as delusions and hallucinations, ensuring they receive appropriate care and support.”