Fitness to stand trial raised in case of woman accused of putting toddler in suitcase

Judge Pippa Sinclair granted media permission to report that the woman’s fitness to stand trial had been raised.
The woman’s lawyer, Kate Goodman-Creed, also applied for permanent name suppression for her client, which will be decided at a later hearing.
The woman remains in custody.
The woman was charged with neglect after the toddler was found in a suitcase in the luggage compartment on a bus travelling from Northland to Auckland this month.
Last week, North Shore District Court Judge Anna Fitzgibbon denied the woman bail.
Police allege the woman put the child in a closed suitcase on a bus travelling from Whangārei to Auckland.
She has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child.
A court charge sheet says the alleged conduct was likely to cause adverse effects to the health of the toddler.
“Namely, suffocation, carbon monoxide poisoning, heat exhaustion, psychological trauma.”
It alleged the offending was a “major departure” from the standard of care expected by a reasonable person.
No occupation was listed on the woman’s charge sheet.
Police earlier said officers were called about 12.50pm on Sunday August 3 after a passenger asked to access the luggage department during a planned stop in Kaiwaka, a small town in Northland.
“The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, acting field crime manager for Waitematā.
“When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the 2-year-old little girl.”
The girl was reported to be very hot but otherwise appeared unharmed.
She was taken to hospital for a thorough medical assessment.
“We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn’t right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome,” Harrison said.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
