New Zealand

First kiwi chick born on Waiheke Island in major conservation milestone

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ten kiwi were released onto Waiheke Island for the first time in May this year in a conservation milestone, and now a kiwi chick has been hatched. Supplied / Save the Kiwi

The first kiwi chick on Waiheke Island has hatched only five months after the birds were released on the island in a major conservation effort.

Trail camera footage near the nests on Waiheke shows the chick, likely a couple of weeks old, wandering in the bush and taking a bit

