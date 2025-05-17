Skipper said Te Korowai o Waiheke and other predator-control projects have worked tirelessly over many decades to remove predators from the island, “creating a space where kiwi and other native wildlife can thrive”.
Waiheke Island-based community conservation project Te Korowai o Waiheke has deployed around 1750 stoat traps around the island, leading to a 76% increase in native birds since 2020.
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chairman Billy Brown said the project is inter-generational.
“It will allow our tamariki and mokopuna to live with and enjoy these beautiful manu for many years to come.
“Returning kiwi to Waiheke will be the result of many groups working together. It will be everyone’s success – and therefore everyone’s responsibility to care for these manu.”
In 1964, the New Zealand Wildlife Service released 14 kiwi on to Pōnui Island after a request from landowner Peter Chamberlin. Today, the island is home to an estimated 1500 kiwi.
“He would have been so proud to see that dream come to fruition,” says Peter’s son, David Chamberlin.
“The population here only started with 14; who knows what could happen on Waiheke over the next few decades.”
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.