First community transmission of monkeypox in NZ, two new cases

What you need to know about the virus that causes monkeypox. Video / AP / Getty

The Ministry of Health is reporting two new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand.

The cases have been identified as community transmissions, transmitted within New Zealand as opposed to the previous nine cases where people were infected while overseas.

But the Ministry said the general risk remained very low.

Health agencies considered more cases could emerge as there is no confirmed link between the two cases and no identified link to a known overseas-acquired case.

"This is not unexpected and the number is likely to remain low," the Ministry said.

The two new cases are isolated in Auckland, and health staff are following contact tracing procedures to assess the risk of further transmission.

While anybody could get the virus, the Health Ministry said "men who had sex with men" were at a greater risk.

"We are working closely with our community partners and have ensured they have resources and information to share with their communities."

If people had concerns about their health, the Ministry advised the, to contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

"If you experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash then it's important to seek medical advice, even if you haven't travelled overseas recently. It may not be MPX, as many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, but it's still important to get it checked."

Information about monkeypox, including symptoms and public health advice, is available on the Ministry of Health website.