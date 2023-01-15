Several Christchurch events, all free, are lined up for the coming weeks - including a fireworks festival, concerts and a mass kite day. Photo / CCC

While the sun continues to beat down on the South Island’s most populous city, the city council have fun in store for the public.

Several events, all free to access, are lined up in the coming weeks - including fireworks festivals, concerts and a mass kite day.

Treetech Sparks is one of the city’s most beloved events and returns for a 40th year running.

The fireworks extravaganza promises a dazzling display for attending families, to the tune of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

The Christchurch City Council has confirmed food and drink will be for sale on site.

The council’s manager of events and arts, Lucy Blackmore, said the summer show has reached a “great milestone”.

“The concert has changed and evolved over time, but it’s always been a crowd-pleaser and a fixture in Christchurch’s social calendar,” she said.

Council’s events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore says the summer fireworks extravaganza has reached a “great milestone” with its 40th year. Photo / Supplied

The event started back in 1983, with organisers hand-lighting fireworks. Blackmore said recent shows demonstrate how much the event has evolved.

“I think the casual, relaxed setting of the Botanic Gardens is a great drawcard for people,” said Blackmore.

Sparks kicks off at 6.30pm in North Hagley Park, on January 21.

Several free concerts for the public to enjoy will launch on Sunday January 29, with a mixture of jazz, rock and country music set to fill the Christchurch atmosphere.

In a series called Summer Sundays, the council has arranged for several bands to perform on Archery Lawn, in the city’s botanical gardens.

The shows are expected to attract big crowds.

“These shows have a great following,” said Blackmore, who expects audience numbers for each concert to reach about 3000.

In a series called Summer Sundays, Christchurch City Council has arranged for several bands to perform on Archery Lawn. Photo / CCC

"I think the casual, relaxed setting of the Botanic Gardens is a great drawcard for people. It's a great treat to see some of Ōtautahi's best performers playing for free in such a great venue."

Soon after the shows will be an ongoing theatre production called Howzat! - a show dedicated to the history of cricket in New Zealand.

“Flippers and floaters, googlies, golden ducks, slippers and sliders. It’s a rapid-fire summer stage show you won’t want to miss,” says the council’s website.

The event will also be hosted at the Botanic Gardens, with performances on Wednesdays through to Fridays.

It’s a repeating show that will conclude on February 12.

“This is an all-new, locally produced production – so everything will be a surprise,” said Blackmore about the performance.

“The show is packed with songs, jokes, and the complete history of Kiwi cricket.”

Meanwhile, a popular beach attraction will see thousands send crafts into the sky - for Christchurch’s 2023 Kite Day.

The event promises a relaxed whānau day out, with the chance to launch a series of kites into the sky.

“There will be sandcastles, games, and a heap more to keep you entertained too,” the council promotion said.

Those interested can head to New Brighton Pier on Saturday February 4, with the event starting at 11am.