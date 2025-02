Education Minister Erica Stanford says David Seymour was “overstepping the mark somewhat” and worrying increase in hostility towards LGBTQ+ rights.

Firefighters will continue to battle a large bush fire in Port Waikato this morning that forced evacuations last night.

Fourteen homes were evacuated overnight. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said residents were allowed home last night.

Firefighters were called to the Maunsell Rd, Waikato, fire at 1.40pm yesterday after the 4ha-sized blaze broke out.

Northern Communication Centre shift manager Josh Pennefather told RNZ that the blaze was “spreading rapidly”.