A house caught on fire in Warkworth in the northern part of the Auckland region this afternoon. Photo / Mahurangi Matters newspaper

3 May, 2021 06:40 AM Quick Read

Flames engulfed a house in Warkworth this afternoon, sending clouds of black smoke into the air.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew were called to the Palmer St address just before 5pm.

A spokesperson said the fire at the 10m x 10m house was well-involved on arrival and three trucks and a fire investigator responded.

The blaze has since been extinguished.

The Palmer St, Warkworth, house fire was well involved on arrival. Photo / Mahurangi Matters newspaper

A fire at a house in Palmer St, Warkworth. Photo / Mahurangi Matters newspaper