Two firefighters wearing the wrong gear suffered sulphuric acid burns in a botched callout to a damaging spill near Napier last year.
People in general believed firefighters were the experts on hazardous substances, but at this spill they did not know what they were doing – and it was clear other crews also did not know, the internal review showed.
The crews of three trucks failed to neutralise the 1000 litres of “acutely toxic” acid in the January 2024 spill.
FENZ said it was creating guidance and training materials around safely neutralising spills and reviewing its hazardous materials documents.
The plant is in the area dubbed the “toxic mile” during Cyclone Gabrielle, for all the toxic chemicals swirling in floodwaters, in a major industrial area on the southern edge of Napier.
An industrial safety sheet on 98% sulphuric acid says it is “acutely toxic... extremely corrosive, irritating and toxic leading to severe burns and rapid destruction of tissue”. It is also harmful if breathed in.
Among the many failings at the spill on January 18:
Firefighters had no plan to ensure crew, staff and the public were kept safe
They did not understand how the dangerous chemical would react when they poured water on it
They did not test if the acid had been neutralised
They did not even designate it a hazmat (hazardous materials) event
“The initial response to the sulphuric acid spill was poorly managed, with significant safety and procedural deficiencies,” said the 25-page operational review completed in November, and now obtained by RNZ.
The water “overwhelmed the plant’s system and allowed concentrated amounts of acid to cascade beyond the bunding and onto the nearby driveway and dry culvert that ran alongside the road berm”.
Fenz said the injuries were not serious enough to notify WorkSafe.
The firefighters were decontaminated at the plant – but an hour later were still there, though unable to work, before being sent to the hospital, where they were later released.
The union spokesperson said they had been raising a lack of training in hazardous materials (hazmat) with Fenz for years.
They lacked gear that could identify what a chemical was, they said.
The report concluded the problem went wider than Hawke’s Bay.
While the agency had a duty under law to be first responder, and others thought it was an expert, “our findings indicate that the organisation’s HazSub [hazardous substance] training and approach to HazSub incident response could be improved”, it said four months ago.
As a backstop they would call Queensland’s fire brigade, who are world experts.
At the protein plant, after the acid overflowed, the officer in charge thought the dirt would neutralise it, but did not seek further information on what to do or extra hazmat resources.
“No pH testing was carried out at the incident to confirm if the acid was sufficiently neutralised,” said the report.
Crews had to come back later that day.
“The incident controller faced levels of anger and frustration from external partners that had been on the scene since [the spill] was declared safe, and they referenced the time wasted waiting for Fire and Emergency to return.”
It was a hot day on the second attempt, and firefighters did not kit up properly before putting neutralising soda ash on the acid for the first time.