Firefighters rescue person from burning house on Auckland’s North Shore

Firefighters have rescued a person from a burning home on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

At 5.43am, four fire trucks and a support vehicle rushed to the scene of a well-involved residential fire on Girrahween Dr in Totara Vale, Albany.

“We have a specialist appliance on the way as well,” a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Fire and emergency staff from Takapuna had rescued one person who was “currently being treated by ambulance staff on scene”, the FENZ spokesperson said.

“This is a two-storey house and the top floor of the house is well-involved.”

Firefighters were still battling the blaze, they said.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire at this stage.”

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Girrahween Drive, Totara Vale at 5.43am.

“Everyone has been accounted for.

“One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

