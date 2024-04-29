Why the free ride for resitting driver tests could come to an end and how a bank boss helped a victim send $300k to scammers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Napier woman is running the Asics Runaway Hawke’s Bay Half Marathon in memory of her husband, who died last year from a brain tumour.

Abby Hopkirk, 29, said she had floated the idea of running the May 18 marathon with husband Cam before he died as a way of giving back to the charities and helpers who supported them through the tragedy.

Abby said she first met Cam Hopkirk when she was 18 years old. She described him as a witty, funny man with a zest for life. But that all changed after the discovery of a brain tumour.

Abby Hopkirk said she was grateful for the ongoing charity support after her husband's death. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cam developed a limp in his left leg in October 2022 which the pair had attributed to his history of rugby and fitness work.

After a chiropractor and physiotherapist couldn’t help, they were referred to the hospital in November.

Cam then had a seizure at home and went to hospital for a scan a day later, when he had another seizure in the waiting room.

“We knew he had a brain tumour that afternoon.”

After negative side effects from chemotherapy and further tumour growth, Cam decided to end the treatment and focus on living his life.

Around this time, Abby gave birth to their daughter Elsie.

“We were experiencing the highest of highs at the same time we were experiencing these crazy lows.

Cam Hopkirk (left) with daughter Elsie and wife Abby, on their trip around New Zealand. Photo / Abby Hopkirk

“You want to soak up all the positive moments but you are living in this alternate reality of doom and gloom.”

The family took the time to travel the country and make as many memories as they could together.

Cam died on November 19, 2023, almost a year after his first seizure.

“It was a quick, very full-on and sad year.”

Abby said she and Cam had discussed how to give back to the charities that supported and continue to support the family, including in the form of counselling.

One of those ideas was to run a marathon, and she is now training for the half marathon with a group of friends and family.

The young mother said she and friends were raising $10,000 to give back to The White Matter Brain Cancer Trust, Cranford Hospice and Brain Tumour Support NZ.

“That’s where the passion to support them comes from, the fact that they give you so much and you do need it.”

The marathon is now three weekends away, with runners finishing at the Elephant Hill Estate and Winery.

Abby Hopkirk’s journey can be followed on Instagram @hopstagrams.

Event Information: Hawke’s Bay Marathon

Saturday, May 18

10km starts at 7.45am at Evers-Swindell Reserve, Clive

Marathon starts at 7.45am at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, Napier

Half marathon starts at 8am at 350-390 Marine Parade, Napier

