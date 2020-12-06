Firefighters rescue person after 20m fall down cliff in Hunua, Auckland

Firefighters from Papakura were sent to the scene in Hunua. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters have rescued a person who fell about 20m down a cliff in Hunua.

The rescue was sparked about 7.10pm on Sunday.

Northern fire and emergency shift manager Caren Larking said there were not a lot of details about the incident, but they did have to send their high angle rescue team to the scene.

She said the person had fallen down a cliff or a bank.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call at 7.12pm to a fall on Hunua Road, Hunua.

Two Rapid Response Units, one ambulance and one manager responded to the scene.

St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Middlemore Hospital.