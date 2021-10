Two helicopters are being used to battle a scrub fire in Lower Hutt. Photo / Twitter

Two helicopters are being used to battle a scrub fire in Lower Hutt. Photo / Twitter

Two helicopters are being used to battle a scrub fire in Lower Hutt.

Fire and emergency were called to the blaze in Naenae near Wilkie Crescent just after 4pm.

Huge fire in Lower Hutt. pic.twitter.com/Z8f8mTJ4Xr — Amber Woolf (@WoolfA) October 22, 2021

There’s a massive fire on the hill above Naenae, starting to encroach on one of the few pockets of native bush that avoided being cleared a hundred years ago as well as peoples homes. Bring in the choppers! #lowerhutt pic.twitter.com/OoUIp05eT0 — Josh Galuszka (@joshgaluszkanz) October 22, 2021

A fire and emergency spokesperson says 11 crews are in attendance.

They say no homes are currently under threat.