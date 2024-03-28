New Zealand students called out as among the worst behaved, Aucklanders have their say on Wayne Brown’s rates rise proposal and Easter kicks off with a busy day of travel in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Crews are working to extinguish a large fire at an industrial site in Ōtaki.

The blaze was reported at a property at Titoki St at 6.19am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed crews from Ōtaki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, Levin, Wellington City, Palmerston North and Remutaka were attending.

The fire was well ablaze when the first crews arrived.

No people are reported as missing or being inside.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. Police confirmed they had not been notified and were not in attendance.

A resident told the Herald this was the third significant fire in as many weeks in the township.

Last week two 17-year-olds were referred to Youth Services after a “suspicious” bushfire.

Fenz said nine rural appliances, four pump trucks and one command unit were called to the blaze in Marine Parade near Rangiuru Rd.

The two teenagers had to be assisted by Fenz crews when they became trapped in the bush.

“Two 17-year-old males are assisting CIB and will be referred to Youth Services,” a spokesperson said the next day.

The fire burned through about 5ha of heavy scrub.

A day earlier, more than 30 firefighters fought to extinguish a large vegetation fire near the former Health Camp at Ōtaki Beach on the Kāpiti Coast.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several kilometres away and prompted a large emergency response.

