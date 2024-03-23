A helicopter can be seen over the fire at Ōtaki Beach tonight. This photo was taken at Te Horo, several kilometres away. Photo / Izzy Baxter

More than 30 firefighters are trying to reach a large vegetation fire near the former Health Camp at Ōtaki Beach on the Kāpiti Coast tonight.

Smoke from the fire on Ōtaki Health Camp Rd can be seen from several kilometres away and prompted a large emergency response.

No people or structures were at risk at this stage, Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

“At the moment the biggest issue is access … there’s a lot of blackberry bushes and coarse bush.”

A helicopter is being used, while firefighters included a large contingent from rural Fire and Emergency units, along with a command unit from Wellington.

The vegetation fire near the former Ōtaki Health Camp at Ōtaki Beach earlier this evening. Photo / TheTrafficFox.co.nz

The alarm was raised just after 5pm and by 5.45pm the fire was about 4ha in size.

“It’s not under control but we’ve got a significant response there.”

Several people posted about the fire on the Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Facebook page tonight, including some who could see smoke from the fire more than 10km south at Te Horo.

“It’s started in the donkey paddock beside the Health Camp. Scary s***”, wrote one.

