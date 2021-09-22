Firefighters battle to put out large fire at Selwyn district hotel

The Sheffield Hotel in Darfield has been badly damaged by fire overnight. Image / Google

Fire crews have spent several hours battling a blaze at a hotel in the Selwyn district.

Emergency services received a call from the sole occupant at Sheffield Hotel on Wrights Rd, Sheffield, northeast of Darfield, as she was evacuating about 1.15am.

Crews from the fire station across the road arrived to find the upper level of the building well alight, authorities said.

They have been struggling to put out the blaze because of upper roof cavities, and they are relying on ladders because internal stairs have been damaged.

Five fire engines, a turntable ladder, a command unit and several tankers are at the fire.

There are no reports of injuries and no other buildings are in danger.

A fire investigator is at the hotel, but the cause of the blaze is still yet to be determined.