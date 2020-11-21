Firefighters battle major house fire in Dunedin

Firefighters at a major house fire on Beaconsfield Rd in Portobello. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Fire crews are battling a major fire which has rendered a Portobello home uninhabitable and is beginning to encroach on to neighbouring properties.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at 4.31pm crews were called to the scene of the "major event" on Beaconsfield Rd in Portobello.

A photographer at the scene said the property was a two-storied house which was well-involved.

Smoke and flames can be seen pouring from the Beaconsfield Rd house from Port Chalmers. Photo / Bruce Calder

Neighbouring macrocarpa trees were also on fire, he said.

Five fire appliances were at the scene.

Fire incident controller Pete Douglas said it appeared high winds had dropped a power line, where a fire had potentially started.

Wind had carried the flame to a house which then became fully involved in fire.

The home involved was about 90% fire damaged and was no longer inhabitable, Mr Douglas said.

No one was injured in the fire and the family living in the home had evacuated.

The fire was encroaching on neighbouring properties, he said, but all of the surrounding houses had self-evacuated.

Six fire crews were all at work to try and protect two neighbouring properties which were endangered by the fire and get on top of "spot fires" which had the potential to be started by the wind.

Blustery winds were making firefighting extremely difficult, he said.

He estimated crews would have control of the fire in the next 40 minutes, but advised people to stay away from the area.