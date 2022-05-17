Firefighters from around the city were called to a blaze on Walters Rd in Takanini, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A firefighter has been injured while battling a large fire at a commercial building in South Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the suburb of Takanini shortly before midnight after reports of a blaze at a combined workshop and jewellery store on Walters Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed one of their firefighters was injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

A total of 15 fire engines and firefighters from around the city were called to the blaze.

The fire is now out but two fire engines remain at the scene to keep an eye out for hot spots, northern fire communications said.

It is the second time emergency services were called to the same road this week after a ram raid at a liquor store on Walters Rd yesterday.