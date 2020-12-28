Firearms found: Armed police swarm Northcote following reports of men with a gun

A member of the public has reported a number of police officers parked in driveways in a suburb in Auckland's North Shore. Photo / 123rf

Police have found two firearms after an incident on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Police said they were called to Sulphur Beach Rd, Northcote at 1.40pm where two men were sighted with what appeared to be a firearm.

"Those two men then left in a vehicle," a spokesperson said.

"Based on information provided, police conducted enquiries a short time later at an Onewa Rd property.

"Two firearms were located, and a number of people are currently assisting police with inquiries at the address. Any charges are unclear at this stage."

The location of the firearms follows reports of heavy police presence in the suburb, including at least eight police cars and a police dog unit in attendance.

Stuff reported that residents had been told to stay inside and lock their doors.

A police spokesperson said officers were executing a search warrant-related in the area.

An Onewa Rd resident reported seeing police cars parked in driveways and on traffic islands, with the eagle helicopter hovering above.