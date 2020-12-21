Fire ship remains in port at Napier

The ship Kota Bahagia during Friday's fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire-drama cargo ship the Kota Bahagia remains at Napier Port with its immediate future unclear after a fire which erupted in a hold on Friday.

Port communications staff said the company is working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, Fire and Emergency NZ and Maritime New Zealand while investigations continue.

The 161-metre, Singapore-registered vessel berthed on Thursday, was to have departed on Sunday morning, and is currently listed on the Port's shipping schedule as having what is understood to be a nominal new departure date of next Sunday.

Asked if the ship is in seagoing condition and how long it is likely to remain in port, the staff said the company would update the situation when it changes – "likely to be later this week".