A fire that began in a car and spread to a house on Maketu St, Whanganui East is being investigated by fire services. Photo / Eva de Jong

A car fire that spread to a house in Whanganui East is being investigated by fire services and treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire services received a call to a car on fire on Maketu St at 3.30am on Tuesday.

“It spread to the house.

“It doesn’t appear that it was too significant and was under control pretty quickly.”

Two crews from the Whanganui Fire Brigade attended.