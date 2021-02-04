Fire-scorched cargo unloaded from Napier ship, more than a month after blaze

The Kota Bahagia as work continues on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

An operation to unload a hold ravaged by fire aboard cargo ship the Kota Bahagia started at the Port of Napier on Thursday.

While local cargo had previously been discharged, the latest operation involves removal of windfarm turbines in the hold when it erupted in flames dockside at the port on the morning of December 18.

Details were unconfirmed but what was thought to be the first load left the port about 2pm, a large shrink-wrapped load on a truck and trailer with a wide-load escort. At least three other trucks were at the port awaiting loading.

The 161m ship operated by Singapore-based Pacific International Line berthed in Napier on December 17, and the fire erupted late the next morning, resulting in a major alert and evacuation of some properties nearby because of the threats from the billowing black smoke.

The first load leaves the port via Breakwater Rd on Thursday. Photo / Doug Laing

No one was reported injured, despite people being on the vessel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigation determined the cause was accidental but other inquiries are continuing.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said the vessel has not been cleared to sail until the damage has been inspected by a surveyor who can assess its seaworthiness, and that the cargo is being removed to allow that assessment to take place.

MNZ does not have a date for the assessment to be completed but expects it will take "some time." It also is continuing its investigation.