Boat on fire in central Queenstown on Thursday night. Video / James Allen

A boat has been severely damaged after a suspicious fire in central Queenstown last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Gorge Rd at about 7pm on Thursday.

Photo / James Allen

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the boat, which was on a trailer, was ablaze when crews arrived.

Two crews with breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

The spokesman said the fire caused damage to nearby cars.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and referred to police.