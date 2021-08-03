Rotorua hotel guests' cars destroyed in suspicious blaze

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua.

Car fires at a Rotorua hotel carpark are being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Multiple cars were damaged by fire in the carpark of the Distinction Hotel on Fenton St about 4.30am today.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokeswoman said the fire looked to have spread to at least two or three other cars in the car park.

"I understand all the cars were connected to the hotel, i.e. guests' cars. The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are under way," she said.

"If anyone has information which could assist our inquiries, they are asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number 210803/6088.

This morning a fire investigator was at the scene, as well as police staff.

Burnt out cars in the Distinction Hotel carpark. Photo / Andrew Warner

A reporter at the scene said the Distinction Rotorua Hotel car park was cordoned off.

What started as one car fire reportedly spread to others. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he could see at least three burnt cars, one of which was "completely burnt out" and a tow truck was removing some of the cars.

More to come.