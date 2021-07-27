Man airlifted to hospital after being caught between truck and wheelie bin

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on River Rd in Kawerau about 8.45am. Photo / File

A person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after getting trapped between a wheelie bin and a truck in Kawerau this morning.

A Kawerau Fire Station spokesman said they helped paramedics free the man who was "in a bad way".

He said the owner of the house was in a "stressed, traumatic state", and he had never seen so many emergency responders together.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ services, St John and a rescue helicopter attended.

The spokesman highlighted the benefits of all emergency responders working together.

"It's good to get a positive outcome for the community," he said.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the person was freed and two appliances had been sent to the scene.

Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at 8.37am.

A St John spokesman said one person in critical condition was flown to Waikato Hospital.

A Kawerau District Council spokeswoman said neither council rubbish trucks nor Waste Management trucks contracted by the council were involved in the incident.