Watch: Large flames shoot from car ablaze on Auckland's Northern Motorway

Car on fire, Tristram Ave southbound off-ramp is currently blocked. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland

Car on fire, Tristram Ave southbound off-ramp is currently blocked. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland

A car is ablaze on an off-ramp on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said due to the vehicle fire the southbound off-ramp at Tristram Ave was currently blocked.

Flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the car engulfed by fire just before 11am.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 10:55AM

Due to a car fire the Tristram Ave southbound off-ramp is currently blocked. Please use an alternative southbound exit until emergency services allow the off-ramp to reopen. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UZ9zVcoPct — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 3, 2021

Motorists travelling in the area were being advised to use an alternative southbound exit until emergency services allowed the off-ramp to reopen.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said the car was well ablaze when firefighters arrived near the traffic lights at the Tristram Ave off ramp just before 11am.

"We've extinguished and left it."

More to come.