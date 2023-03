Three fire trucks were sent to the home on Hereford St at around 6.50pm. Photo / NZME

Three fire trucks were sent to the home on Hereford St at around 6.50pm. Photo / NZME

A house fire engulfed the top floor of a two-story home in Te Atatu Peninsula, West Auckland this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire trucks were sent to the home on Hereford St at around 6.50pm.

No occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire. Photo / NZME

The fire has since been extinguished and was able to be contained to one property.

No occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.