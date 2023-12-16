Fire destroys house at Cooks Beach, Coromandel

A house fire has been spotted on Cooks Beach in the coromandel. Video / Supplied





A large fire has broken out at a beachfront property on Cooks Beach.

Flames and smoke can be seen from as far away as Whitianga, local radio station CFM reports.

Photos and videos on the station’s Facebook show the house appears to have been almost completely destroyed by the fire.

Commenters say the fire appears to be contained but there has been some damage to adjoining property.

Fire at a house at Cooks Beach, Coromandel. Photo / Coromandel CFM

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald the agency is in attendance at a multiple house fire at Cooks Beach.

The spokesperson said a two-story home was ablaze and a second home had also caught fire.

Fire at a house at Cooks Beach, Coromandel. Photo / Coromandel CFM

They said the first house fire is under control and crews are dampening hot spots at the second home.

A third home was near the blaze but the spokesperson said no damage was done.

(More to come)



