Fire crews called to large property fire in central Auckland

Fire crews attended a fire at a derelict building in Dominion Rd, Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire investigators will visit a derelict building in Auckland this morning after it went up in flames overnight.

Firefighters were called to the property, on Dominion Rd, just after 11pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Chris Dally, said the building was well alight when about seven crews arrived.

Dally said early this morning firefighters had since left and that investigators are due to go there at first light.

No one was inside the building and there were no reports of injuries related to the blaze, he said.

The circumstances of the fire are not yet known.

However, Dally said it is likely it will be treated as suspicious. Police were also at the scene, he said.

In Octber 2019 fire crews attended a fire at the building.