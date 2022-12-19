Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial property in Silverdale, north of Auckland.

Emergency crews were called to what is described as a five-storey building in the area about 10.30am.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman told the Herald the initial call-out was to an automatic alarm activation. However, they soon started to receive multiple calls to a fire.

A total of 11 fire trucks and two ladder trucks have been called to the blaze.

The spokeswoman said they had not yet been told that the fire was out, as of 12pm, so crews are still thought to be battling to control the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone missing.

- more to come -