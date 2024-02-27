Fire crews are battling a "well involved" fire at an apartment in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley this evening. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are responding to a “well involved” apartment fire in the Christchurch suburb of Shirley this evening.

Four Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) appliances are fighting the blaze reported shortly before 10pm on New Brighton Rd.

“All persons are accounted for but there are some injuries to patients. We are unsure what those injuries are,” Fenz said.

Hato Hone St John were advised of the fire at 9.54pm and dispatched two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager to the scene.

They were treating three patients, one with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

A witness, who asked not to be named, told the Herald they heard a loud bang before plumes of smoke erupted from the apartment block.

They said they saw a mother and child on the top floor of the building,

“The mum passed the child out the top window and two boys from the street were underneath and caught here,” they said.

Afterwards the mother climbed through the top window and dropped to the ground, said the witness.

